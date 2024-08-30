YELLO by Hunter Schwarz

Trump’s latest NFT collection is his biggest yet, but it's not selling
Plus: Arizona’s new logo captures the wonder of State 48
  
Hunter Schwarz
The battle over “Project 2025” search results
Plus: There's a major difference in the top issues in Harris' campaign ads vs. Trump's
  
Hunter Schwarz
The Harris convention was designed for more than just Democrats
Plus: Why Walz’ campaign coachcore connects with voters
  
Hunter Schwarz
The Biden “bacon” logo lives on at the DNC
Plus: This artist did a whole exhibition about Trump’s image and gave Trump a book about it
  
Hunter Schwarz
The Harris campaign’s Designers for Democracy collection brings top designers to political merch
Plus: Trump enters his A.I. era
  
Hunter Schwarz
The Harris-Walz logo just got a haircut, but you can barely tell
Plus: Actually, celebrities do influence elections, this case study shows
  
Hunter Schwarz
Can Trump soften his image while selling himself as a fighter at the same time? His campaign's trying.
Plus: Harris borrows Republican border ad tropes for new spot
  
Hunter Schwarz
The Harris-Walz camo hat is suddenly 2024’s hottest merch
Plus: A tale of two campaign shops
  
Hunter Schwarz
The Harris-Walz logo is here
Plus: Climate visuals are changing and this ad shows how
  
Hunter Schwarz
Want to build an Olympic brand? There’s an official how-to guide.
Plus: Voting by mail is getting its own Smithsonian exhibition
  
Hunter Schwarz
I 🩵 the Paris Games branding
Plus: This Kamala Harris vinyl generator is blessed by Questlove
  
Hunter Schwarz
July 2024

The new Harris for President logo is one of 48 her team designed in four hours
Plus: Republicans are currently outspending Harris on ads. But there’s a caveat.
  
Hunter Schwarz
