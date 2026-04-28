Yello by Hunter Schwarz

Yello by Hunter Schwarz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thad's avatar
Thad
2h

The reasons for the White House upgrades are (I) Security, including from drone attacks, and (II) Ability to host large events onsite, which currently can only happen in one hotel in the entire city (which clearly ties back to security). The objections are completely petty, and I’d think people would be embarrassed to be so upset by it after months and months of nonstop news coverage. After all, the lawsuit against it was filed by a “dog walker upset by the change to scenery”.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Substack Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture