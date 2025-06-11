How to visualize Trump’s corruption without filling in all the blanks

Credit: The New York Times

To illustrate how President Donald Trump’s corruption is warping our political system and how to push back, the New York Times left open spaces for readers to fill in themselves. A graphic of a fill-in-the-blank form was used to illustrate two essays Sunday, and the clever illustration manages to draw attention to Trump’s self-dealing without focusing on a single, specific example.

“[Name of Trump Family Member] today announced a deal in which [Trump Family Enterprise] will receive [Noun for Valuable Object or Type of Investment] from [Name of Foreign Country],” the illustration reads. “Valued at [Dollar Amount of 9 Digits or More], the agreement was finalized after the United States government offered [Type of Financial or Diplomatic Concession] to the country’s leadership.”

The effect is to paint Trump family scandals like Mad Libs, and it gets at a larger point. A growing culture of corruption under Trump’s second term has no modern precedent in U.S. presidential history, from his company’s six real estate projects in Middle East nations to “Executive Branch,” the private Georgetown club first son Donald Trump Jr. is opening with a $500,000 entrance fee. We’ve never seen anything like it.

What’s more, when done shamelessly and out in the open, Trump’s second-term pay-for-play posture normalizes corruption. The Times Sunday Opinion called for pausing and taking stock of what’s happened since Trump took power four months ago with two pieces. One, by the Editorial Board, argues “the self-enrichment of the second Trump administration is different from old-fashioned corruption,” and the second, by Ben Rhodes, a former U.S. deputy national security adviser under former President Barack Obama, draws attention to an astonishing fact — Trump’s personal wealth has more than doubled from the time he started his 2024 — and he compares Trump to authoritarian strongmen in other countries.

“During Mr. Trump’s first term, he frequently used his powers to reward himself. He held government events at his hotels, and his family business continued to make deals involving foreign governments, in an apparent violation of the constitutional prohibition of enrichment from foreign leaders,” the Times Editorial Board wrote. “But those erasures of ethical norms now look like a dress rehearsal for the ultimate production of the second term.”

Trump’s using the power of his office to negotiate tariffs with countries like Vietnam, where the government fast tracked a Trump golf course, and he’s settled for millions of dollars with media companies he’s sued for practicing their First Amendment-guaranteed Freedom of Speech. And then, of course, there’s the jet from Qatar and Trump’s lucrative embrace of cryptocurrency just as his administration takes a less regulatory stance on the industry.

“People who make Mr. Trump richer regularly receive favorable treatment from the government he runs,” the Editorial Board wrote.

Credit: Pablo Delcan, Rebecca Chew for the New York Times

The Times Opinion section has a knack for using simple typography as a form of editorial illustration, like a page last October that laid out what Trump said he would do if he took power for a second term that’s unfortunately proven all too prescient (“Donald Trump says he will prosecute his enemies, order mass deportations, use soldiers against citizens, abandon allies, play politics with disasters,” it said. “Believe him.”).

Making clever use of type and space for this weekend’s illustration, designers for the Times Sunday Opinion under designer director Frank Augugliaro illustrated what corruption looks like under Trump now. This is corruption so routine it takes a form letter just to keep track, so flagrant the page reads like parody press release proudly announcing the Trump Organization’s latest shady deal.

The two pieces were illustrated with other art, including a photo illustration by Pablo Delcan showing Trump surrounded by $100 bills as if in an arcade money booth, and Trump with strings attached to the gift jet by Rebecca Chew. The message is clear: Trump is cashing in and compromised.

Rhodes, the author of “After the Fall” about the rise of nationalism and authoritarianism around the world, argues for a new birth of progressive American populism, like seen in response to the Gilded Age.

“We’ve had bad presidents before, but none who have personally profited as much from the office,” he wrote. “Markets and institutions can impose some guardrails, but ultimately nothing will impose a meaningful check like the mobilization of the American people.”

