Credit: Fast Company illustration

Since President Donald Trump named then-Senator JD Vance of Ohio his running mate in July 2024, his campaign logo has included both of their last names placed within a rectangular frame. In fundraising emails sent to the president’s mailing list last month, though, a different version of the logo included just one name: Trump.

Trump last used a Vance-less version of a MAGA Box logo during the 2024 campaign, but it reappeared in April in fundraising emails for an “Official Midterms Patriot Roster.” It’s one of a dozen or so logos used in fundraising emails over the past month by Never Surrender, Trump’s leadership PAC, which manages the mailing list from his most recent presidential campaign.

Credit: Never Surrender

While variations of the Trump-Vance logo remain in circulation, a growing number of alternative logos and email header graphics don’t mention Vance at all. It’s a subtle branding shift that puts the sole focus on Trump, and comes amid growing questions over who the president might back as a successor in the 2028 race.

Trump-only logos started appearing in fundraising appeals as early as Trump’s first month back in office in January 2025, but their number has grown. The percentage of logos in Trump’s fundraising emails that are branded solely for him and not his VP has risen from 25% in March 2025 to a high of 42% in March 2026, according to a review of the Archives of Political Emails, a database. In April, it was more than 30%.