Trump’s latest NFT collection is his biggest yet, but it’s not selling

Former President Donald Trump is serious about his side hustle.

Trump released his latest NFT trading card collection Tuesday titled Series 4: The America First Collection, and after minting and selling more than 24,300 $99 NFTs, or nearly 7% of the total token supply, it’s brought in $2.4 million in three days.

The collection, which Trump advertised in a cringey infomercial-style video, is the largest he’s released with a maximum supply of 360,000 tokens. They show images of Trump in sneakers, painting a red map of the U.S., and riding motorcycles, among other activities. Riveting stuff.

Trump’s first two NFT collections had total token supplies of 44,000 and 46,000 NFTs, respectively, and were mocked by critics and allies alike. Just because there are more NFTs available in this release doesn’t mean they’ll sell, though. Trump’s third collection, the Mugshot Edition, was released last December with a token supply of 100,000 and it’s sold just over half that amount in about eight months.