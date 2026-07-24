President Donald Trump’s efforts to physically redesign the White House and Washington, D.C., might satisfy his personal interests as a developer, but it certainly isn’t doing himself any favors politically.

About two-thirds of Americans aren’t happy with Trump’s highest-profile redesign projects, a new Washington Post-Ipsos poll finds, and these attitudes could have wider implications far outside the U.S. capital city’s skyline.

It’s not just that Trump’s renovations are poorly received, they’re also reinforcing some of his most negative personal traits and bolstering the narrative that congressional Republicans are incapable of checking his worst impulses ahead of the midterms.