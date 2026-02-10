Credit: Arizona

A new government website in Arizona encourages residents to know their rights as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, expands its presence in the state.

The office of Arizona’s Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs last week launched Know Your Rights, a single-purpose website that describes legal rights when dealing with ICE and includes links to resources.

With the URL knowyourrights dot az dot gov, the top of the page has options to toggle languages from English to Spanish, plus a video intro by Hobbs, who says she hopes it’s “a valuable resource that helps us build communities where every Arizonan can feel secure and protect our families against any abuse of power.”

Credit: knowyourrights dot az dot gov

The site is designed to present information that can be easily screenshotted, shared, or read at a glance, with bold headings and bullet points. It lists what to do if you’re stopped by an ICE agent or if ICE comes to your home or workplace, as well as subheads for being prepared and for tribal members, who have reported being targeted by ICE.

“Remain calm in any encounter. Do not run away from, physically resist, or fight ICE agents,” it says. The site notes you have the right to ask whether you are being detained or whether you are free to leave, the right to remain silent, the right to speak with a lawyer before answering questions or signing any documents, the right the refuse a search of your person in many instances, and the right to refuse ICE’s entrance to your home if they don’t have a court-issued warrant.

There are links to a state portal to report federal misconduct if someone believes their rights were violated, as well as links to additional legal information and resources, including a handy, printable know-your-rights pocket card in English or Spanish that you can cut and fold and keep on your person.

A printable Know Your Rights pocket card.

Hobbs’s office’s site treats knowledge as power, and it dropped as ICE ramps up its operations in Arizona. The Department of Homeland Security, or DHS, recently spent $70 million for a warehouse in Surprise just west of Phoenix that could house 8,000 people, or about double the size of the largest federal prison in the U.S.

“At a time when fear is being used as a political tool, information is power,” Raquel Teran, director of the group Proyectro Progreso said in a statement. “Our communities need to be prepared — not alarmed… When people know their rights, they can protect their families, stand in their dignity, and hold systems accountable.”

Trump branded a government prescription website for himself. Critics say it was designed for drug companies.

TrumpRX launched last week.

Footer graphic at trumprx dot gov. Credit: TrumpRX

Trump last week launched a new government-run prescription website that’s named after himself and branded as such, but Americans would be better off looking elsewhere for more than half the drugs listed.

Trumprx dot gov promises “the world’s lowest prices on prescription drugs,” according to its website, which was designed by the National Design Studio and features a golden eagle at the bottom of the page with a “TrumpRX” banner in its talons.

The site is a portal for drugs with government discounts, and the page specifically highlights mark downs on the infertility drug Gonal-F and the GLP-1 weight-loss drugs Wegovy, Ozempic, and Zepbound.

“Thanks to President Trump, the days of Big Pharma price-gouging are over,” the site reads.

A review of the 43 drugs listed on the site by the healthcare research firm Verdant Research, however, found 20 of the drugs currently have cheaper generic alternatives, and another six are expected to have cheaper generic alternatives soon.

Credit: TrumpRX

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) called TrumpRX “a glorified coupon book” while the nonprofit consumer advocacy group Public Citizen criticized the site for actually being “designed to help Big Pharma.”

“Trump has dressed up yet another corporate giveaway as a boon to patients. Most patients will do better through their insurance than through TrumpRx,” Public Citizen access to medicines director Peter Maybarduk said in a statement.

Maybarduk said that drugmakers “will appreciate TrumpRx’s free promotion of their products, delivered with a false veneer of price accountability.”

“Real drug price reform doesn’t look like a website,” he said.

The site comes as public opinion turns against Trump’s handling of the economy, and healthcare costs in particular. A Pew Research Center survey released last week found just 28% of U.S. adults rate economic conditions as excellent or good, and 93% are extremely or somewhat concerned about healthcare costs, more than any other issue.

Everyone hates the AI at the Olympics

Slop doesn’t care about your brand guidelines.

The Olympics are famously protective of their Rings logo, with a brand guide that prohibits altering them in practically any way. Bots don’t seem to care, though.

Viewers called out an animation for being AI generated that ran during the Milan Cortina Winter Games Opening Ceremony Friday showing Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore. The Rings were the biggest tell AI made it.

Officially, the interlocking Rings are supposed to go from left to right: blue, yellow, black, green, and red. It’s five rings for the five continents (Antartica isn’t counted, and like Bad Bunny, the Olympics counts the Americas as a single continent), and the colors along with white background represent the colors of the flags of all nations at the time the logo was created in 1913 by Frenchman Pierre de Coubertin.

In multiple scenes in the animation, though, the colors and interlocking details of the logo were noticeably off. It occurred during a scene in which Impacciatore was depicted snowboarding, and the colors of the Rings on her uniform were backwards and one was also noticeably skinnier.

There were scenes that showed posters from the 1928 St. Moritz, Switzerland and 1952 Oslo Games, and both depicted Olympic flags that inaccurately used two blue rings. Additionally, the Rings on a seemingly AI-generated graphic posted by the official Olympics X account imagining a luge as competitor riding on pasta don’t interlock correctly.

Have you seen this?

Trump is being such a hater right now. Trump said Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show was “a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country” in a post on his social network Truth Social, adding “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying.” Then on Sunday he also called out U.S. Olympian Hunter Hess, who’s among the athletes speaking out over ICE. [Whig by Hunter Schwarz]

These countries just the won fashion Olympics. Move over, Ralph Lauren. These opening ceremony uniforms from 3 lesser-known brands are turning heads at the Winter Olympics. [Fast Company]

The last house Frank Lloyd Wright designed is on the market. The Circular Sun House in the Phoenix Mountain Preserve is on the market for $8.8 million. Designed for Norman and Aimee Lykes in 1959, it was completed in 1967 after Wright’s death. [Artnet News]

Meet the design genius who could even make U.K. roadworks look good. Margaret Calvert revolutionized how Britain looked and her brilliantly clear designs are still used today. [The Guardian]