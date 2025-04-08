The newly redesigned New York City subway map is here and it was made with riders in mind

Detail of New York City’s new subway map. Credit: MTA

One of the most famous maps in the world just got redesigned.

New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, or MTA, unveiled a new subway map last week for the first time in nearly 50 years. The new map is bolder and brighter than ever before, with thick, straight lines designed to be easy to follow and simple to navigate and an aesthetic that’s a throwback to a famous map introduced in 1972.

“The subway map is both an iconic symbol of New York and a tool that everyday riders and first-time users of our system use to get around,” New York City transit president Demetrius Crichlow said in a statement. “This modern redesign makes it easier to navigate the system — especially during service changes — and has a quintessential New York look that riders will appreciate for years to come.”

New York City’s new subway map. Credit: MTA

The new map was designed by the MTA’s Creative Services Mapping Department, which says that to make the map both more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and easier for people with low vision or cognitive disabilities to read, it was designed with a white background, bold colors, horizontal writing, and black dots. Clarity is key. To make the map’s text more legible, it was kept on a single line as much as possible and given ample white space.

One thing that didn’t change was the basic color scheme of the individual subway lines. The N, R, and Q lines are still yellow, and the A, C, and E are still blue, but while MTA designers kept the official brand colors established in the iconic 1972 map designed by Massimo Vignelli, they also tweaked all the hues to new bright pop art shades. The new map takes inspiration from Vignelli’s map’s geometric, diagrammatic style.

1972 map designed by Massimo Vignelli (left), and 1979 map designed by Michael Hertz Associates (right). Credit: MTA

Vignelli’s map was designed for riders, not cartographers looking for a realistic geographic representation of New York. It distorted parts of the city for the sake of clarity. The most recent map, used from 1979 until this year, took a more realistic route and packed in station names even if it meant writing them out at an angle. It’s crowded.

In 2021, the MTA piloted a redesigned map inspired by Vignelli’s in a handful of stations and asked for feedback, and judging by the differences between the first public draft and the new final map four years later, it seems riders wanted a design that was bolder and brighter with more white space. It’s ultra minimalist while still being information heavy.

“The new MTA is focused on a quality, 21st century customer experience, and it’s about time our map caught up,” MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said in a statement. “The new version is much easier to read while also reflecting all the enhancements we’ve made over the years.”

There are few works of civic design as well known or iconic as the MTA’s map, and by improving it, the agency is visually communicating to the city and those who visit that it prioritizes riders’ needs and accessibility.

Despite facing negative perceptions in recent years, the agency’s approval has recently improved, with a 2024 rider survey finding an overall subway line satisfaction rate of 58%, up 4% from the previous year. The new map could help the MTA build upon that growth by making information more accessible and clear. And by following design with deeds and finding additional ways to serve riders’ concerns and needs, the MTA could continue to repair its relationship with the public and pull off a comeback possible only in New York.

A portion of this newsletter was first published in Fast Company.

