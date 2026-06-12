Credit: Source Photos: Sullivan for Sentate, Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Two Dan Sullivans are running for Senate in Alaska, and if their names aren’t confusing enough, you might want to take a look at their logos.

Sen. Dan S. Sullivan is an incumbent Republican who’s served in the U.S. Senate since 2015, while Dan J. Sullivan is a last-minute candidate who’s also running as a Republican. He entered the race just days before Alaska’s filing deadline.