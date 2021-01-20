At noon Eastern Time today, whitehouse.gov flipped over from the Trump administration to the Biden administration. Here’s a look at the new site.

The Biden White House website has a high-contrast dark mode that users can toggle into, as well as a larger font size option, for readability.

Whitehouse.gov dark mode

These readability features were also used in the Biden transition website, designed by creative agency Wide Eye.

The site uses HoeflerCo.’s Decimal and Mercury, the same typefaces President Joe Biden used during his campaign and transition. At the time, then-Biden campaign senior creative adviser Robyn Kanner said the type was chosen for its connection to truth.

Biographical pages for President Biden and Vice President Harris.

The site uses a color palette of blues with a gold, pale yellow, and deep rust red as accent colors:

A whitehouse.gov header image (top) and a Biden quote screenshot (bottom).

The site can also be completely translated into Spanish.

Here’s a close-up of the White House icon that the Biden White House is using:

It also appeared in a blue-on-white format at the top of the first Biden White House email, of Biden’s Inaugural address.

The site includes information about Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as information about White House history, past occupants, and grounds, and the Biden administration’s top priorities of Covid-19, climate, racial equity, economy, health care, immigration, and restoring America’s global standing.

This is the site’s 404 page:

On the site’s contact page, users are asked to select their pronouns:

And for history’s sake, here’s a screenshot of the last Trump White House website front page from Wednesday morning.

The Trump White House site used the typefaces Merriweather and Source Sans. You’ll also notice Trump used a slightly different White House icon. The Biden White House icon has a little more detail in the North Portico, with some depth and the ability to include shading.

The Biden site also features an Easter egg in its HTML code first noticed by Protocol: the message “If you're reading this, we need your help building back better” and a link to apply to work at for U.S. Digital Service.

Update: This article has been updated with information about the site’s Spanish-language option and pronoun selection option.

