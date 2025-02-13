Hello, in this issue we’ll look at how Senate Democrats made it easier to tell on the Trump administration and the workaround the Defense Department used to rename a military base without naming it for a Confederate general.

Democrats just made a simple site designed for whistleblowers

As President Donald Trump’s administration takes a sledgehammer to government agencies, Senate Democrats are opening their inboxes to whistleblowers.

On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York announced a portal for people to send in their complaints. The cleanly designed website shows just a few boxes to enter details including name, organization, and contact information; there’s a submit button at the bottom of the page, and a short description at the top: “Whistleblowers are a vital part of Congressional oversight to hold the administration accountable. If you would like to submit a whistleblower complaint, you can submit it here.” It’s frictionless design applied to government oversight.

The portal lets users lodge complaints about issues including retaliation, wasteful spending, fraud, and criminal activity, and Schumer said those who submit complaints will receive the legal protections afforded to whistleblowers. According to the Department of Justice, it is “unlawful for any personnel action to be taken against you because of your whistleblowing,” and other federal agencies have similar language about whistleblower protections.

“Senate Democrats have a responsibility to fight back on behalf of American families as Republicans look the other way in obedience to Donald Trump,” Schumer said in a letter to his Senate colleagues. “We are committed to working with these brave whistleblowers across America to fight back against the Trump administration’s cruel and illegal actions.”

The website is a first step by the party out of power seeking to exercise oversight, and an alternate route for whistleblowers to air their complaints as Trump nominees take over federal agencies.

Since Trump’s taken office and tapped Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, to lead a rebranded government agency to cut government spending without transparency, Democrats have criticized these efforts as overreach.

“I think this is the most serious constitutional crisis the country has faced, certainly since Watergate,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) told ABC News’s This Week. “The president is attempting to seize control of power, and for corrupt purposes. The president wants to be able to decide how and where money is spent so that he can reward his political friends. He can punish his political enemies. That is the evisceration of democracy.”

The judicial branch has exercised its checks and balances over the executive branch, with judges blocking Musk’s team from accessing Treasury Department records, staying a deferred resignation offer to federal workers, and ordering an unfreezing of federal spending, among other rulings. In the minority in both chambers of Congress, though, there are limits to how Democrats can now respond.

A viral moment in which Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) asked fellow lawmakers “what do we need?” only to be met with a jumble of indecipherable answers seemed to sum up the opposition party’s flat-footed response. With their new whistleblowers site, though, Senate Democrats have landed on something coherent. What do we need? Your information about corruption, abuses of power, and threats to public safety. When do we need it? Now.

